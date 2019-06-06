|
CHURCHILL Keith sadly passed away on 29th May 2019 aged 82 years. Widower of Moira, devoted father to Karen, Alison and Jacqueline and loving grandad to Elsie, Bethany and Benjamin he will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Funeral to be held at West Berkshire Crematorium on Thursday 20th June 2019 at 11:15am. All are welcome to attend. Family flowers only please. Donation cheques in Keith's memory if desired may be made to Newbury Riding for the Disabled c/o Camp Hopson Funeral Directors, 90 West Street, Newbury, Berkshire, RG14 1HA
Published in Newbury Today on June 6, 2019