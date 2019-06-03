Home

CLARK. on Wednesday 10th April, Margaret passed peacefully away in her sleep. Beloved wife of the late Tony. Loving mum to Janet, Julie and Dave. Devoted nan and great nan. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Funeral service to take place at West Berkshire Crematorium on Tuesday 23rd April at 11.15am. No flowers please but donations in her memory if desired to Thames Valley Air Ambulance c/o R C Smallbone, Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury, RG14 6AE.
Published in Newbury Today on June 3, 2019
