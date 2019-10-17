|
CLARK Olive. On 10th October 2019, Ollie peacefully passed away at Walnut Close Care Home Thatcham, aged 91 years. Much loved mother of Jean, Tony, Debbie and Billy – her dog, devoted nan and great nan, she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service at West Berkshire Crematorium on Thursday 24th October at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired for Walnut Close Care Home may be sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635 43355
Published in Newbury Today on Oct. 17, 2019