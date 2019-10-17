Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for CLARK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CLARK

Add a Memory
CLARK Obituary
CLARK Olive. On 10th October 2019, Ollie peacefully passed away at Walnut Close Care Home Thatcham, aged 91 years. Much loved mother of Jean, Tony, Debbie and Billy – her dog, devoted nan and great nan, she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service at West Berkshire Crematorium on Thursday 24th October at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired for Walnut Close Care Home may be sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635 43355
Published in Newbury Today on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.