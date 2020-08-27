|
CLEEVELEY, Walter G R. Departed this life aged 93 on 20 August 2020. At peace at last. Husband to Margaret, dad to Richard and Sandra and grandad to Caroline and William. Dad in law to Martin and grandad in law to Richard. Funeral for family only will take place at West Berkshire Crematorium on Monday, 7 September. No flowers please but donations in his memory can be made to the British Heart Foundation, c/o R C Smallbone, 37 Pound Street, Newbury RG14 6AE.
Published in Newbury Today on Aug. 27, 2020