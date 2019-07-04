|
CLINTON. Katherine. On 27th June 2019, Kathy/Kate peacefully passed away in the West Berkshire Community Hospital, aged 77 years. Much loved wife of Tommy, mother of Judi and Ian, grandma to Abigail and Mother-in-law to Nick, she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service at West Berkshire Crematorium on Friday 12th July at 1:30pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired for Parkinson's UK and the Alzheimer's Society may be sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury Berkshire RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635-43355
Published in Newbury Today on July 4, 2019