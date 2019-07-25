Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for COLLINGWOOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

COLLINGWOOD

Add a Memory
COLLINGWOOD Obituary
COLLINGWOOD, Tony aged 80 has died. Was a wonderful husband to Lynne for 28 years. Tony and Lynne owned St Johns Post Office otherwise known as The Football Shop ( SAFC ) also known for customer services. After fifteen years Tony and Lynne retired to Redwood House Hungerford. Tony's funeral has already taken place in his home town Easington, Co.Durham. Lynne would like to invite all family and friends to a memorial service. Please phone Lynne on 01488 685346 for details as soon as possible.
Published in Newbury Today on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.