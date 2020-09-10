|
|
COLLINS Joseph William. Passed away On 6th September 2020, At Notrees Care Home, aged 92 years. He will be sadly missed by his children Clive, Sandra and Diane, Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren, family and friends. Private funeral service. Family flowers please but donations if desired for the R.N.L.I may be made online via Joseph's Tribute Page at wbfd.co.uk or cheques sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury Berkshire RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635 43355
Published in Newbury Today on Sept. 10, 2020