COOPER Brian sadly passed away at home on 2nd August 2020 aged 73 years. He was a wonderful and loving man who leaves us with many happy memories. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. There will be a short graveside service at St. Mary's Church East Ilsley where he will be laid to rest on Friday 28th August 2020 at 1:00pm. Flowers welcome. Charitable donations in Brian's memory if desired can be made to Parkinson's UK c/o Turner Brothers, 15 Hampton Road, Newbury, RG14 6BD.
Published in Newbury Today on Aug. 20, 2020