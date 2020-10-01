|
COOPER William Tom (Bill) passed away peacefully on 18th September aged 77 years. Much loved husband of Irene Cooper, loving father of Tracy and grandfather of Charlie and Luke. He will be very sadly missed by all of his family and many friends. Please note, attendance of funeral services has been restricted, attendance will be by invitation only. The funeral cortege will pass through Kingsclere at one o'clock for anyone wishing to pay their final respects to Bill. Family flowers only. If desired donations can be made at www.howeandson.co.uk/tributes-and-donations/ Any queries please contact Howe and Son Funeral Directors, Bear Hill, Kingsclere, Newbury RG20 5QA. Tel (01635) 298303
Published in Newbury Today on Oct. 1, 2020