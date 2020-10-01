Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for COOPER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

COOPER

Add a Memory
COOPER Obituary
COOPER William Tom (Bill) passed away peacefully on 18th September aged 77 years. Much loved husband of Irene Cooper, loving father of Tracy and grandfather of Charlie and Luke. He will be very sadly missed by all of his family and many friends. Please note, attendance of funeral services has been restricted, attendance will be by invitation only. The funeral cortege will pass through Kingsclere at one o'clock for anyone wishing to pay their final respects to Bill. Family flowers only. If desired donations can be made at www.howeandson.co.uk/tributes-and-donations/ Any queries please contact Howe and Son Funeral Directors, Bear Hill, Kingsclere, Newbury RG20 5QA. Tel (01635) 298303
Published in Newbury Today on Oct. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -