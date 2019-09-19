|
|
Corbett, Anthony Willam (Tony) passed away peacefully on September 9th 2019 aged 59, after a brave battle. Much loved husband to Joyce, brother to Vanessa and Gail and uncle to Alex. He will be very sadly missed by all who knew him. Funeral service to take place at West Berkshire Crematorium on 1st of October 2019 at 10.30am. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired in Tony's memory can be made to Newbury Cancer Care and sent c/o Camp Hopson Funerals, 90 West Street Newbury, RG14 1HA
Published in Newbury Today on Sept. 19, 2019