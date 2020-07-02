Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for CORSBIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CORSBIE

Add a Memory
CORSBIE Obituary
CORSBIE Margaret passed away peacefully at the West Berkshire Community Hospital Rainbow Rooms, on 19th June 2020 after a brave battle. Loving wife to Ian, and Mother to Craig, Jude and Ryan. A much loved sister, auntie and cousin to her large, extended family. Will be greatly missed but never forgotten. Private funeral service on 7th July at the West Berkshire Crematorium. No flowers please, but donations welcome to Newbury Cancer Care, Cancer Research UK or Macmillan Cancer Support via Margaret's Tribute Page at www.wbfd.co.uk or cheques sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury Berkshire RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635 43355
Published in Newbury Today on July 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -