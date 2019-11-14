|
COSTA June Elizabeth passed away aged 87 on Thursday November 7th 2019 at the Argyles Care Home, in Newbury – her home town. June will be remembered and missed every day by all who loved her. She was a wonderful wife to Norman, a loving mum, nanny, great-nanny, sister, aunty and friend who all have fond memories of her bright and cheerful personality. June was a very special lady who recovered from a devastating stroke in 2018 with great determination – she has now gone to rest in peace. The funeral service will take place on Monday November 25th at 2.15 p.m. at West Berkshire Crematorium. Donations in her memory are for the Acute Stroke Unit c/o R C Smallbone Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury, RG14 6AE.
Published in Newbury Today on Nov. 14, 2019