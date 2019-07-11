Home

Cottrell. Elizabeth (Liz) sadly passed away peacefully at Royal Berkshire Hospital on 27th June 2019, aged 72 years. Much loved wife of Norman, loving mum to Catherine, Jeanette and Alison, wonderful granny to Robert, Jonathan, Sophie, Sarah and Matthew and sister to Judith and Frances. Liz was a very special person and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. A Celebration for the life of Liz will be held at Chieveley Village Hall on Wednesday 17th July at 2.30pm, all who knew Liz are welcome. Donations in Liz's memory, if desired to Royal Berkshire Hospital (Adelaide Ward) c/o Ash Brook Independent Funeral Directors, Mulfords Hill, Tadley, RG26 3JE. Telephone: 0118 982 1111
Published in Newbury Today on July 11, 2019
