COVENTRY Raymond 'Ray' After a short stay in hospital passed away on 24th January 2020 aged 93 years. Devoted Husband to the late Eileen, Loving Dad to Peter, Hazel, Sheila, Robert and Wendy. A Grandad, Great Grandad and a Great Great Grandad to 27 Children. Funeral service to take place at St Peter's Church, Headley on Friday 14th February 2020 at 1:30pm followed with burial in the churchyard. Family flowers only, Donations if desired to The British Heart Foundation or Diabetes UK may be sent c/o Ash Brook Independent Funeral Directors Mulfords Hill, Tadley, RG26 3JE 0118 982 1111
Published in Newbury Today on Feb. 6, 2020
