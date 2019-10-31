Home

CRIPPS, Thomas Edward passed away peacefully on 18th October 2019 aged 90 years. Much loved husband of Jean, loving father of Sue, Barbara, Les, John and Andy. He will be very sadly missed by all of his family and many friends. Funeral service to take place at West Berkshire Crematorium on Monday 4th November at 3.00 pm. Family flowers only. If desired, donations can be made by cheque payable to: 'Hampshire Hospitals Charitable Trust Fund' and sent c/o Howe and Son Funeral Directors, Bear Hill, Kingsclere, Newbury, Berkshire, RG20 5QA. Tel: 01635 298303.
Published in Newbury Today on Oct. 31, 2019
