|
|
CRIPPS Rosemary Joyce nee Russell passed away peacefully on 19th March 2020 aged 89 years. Joyce will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Due to the current restrictions put in place by the crematorium the Funeral Service took place in West Berkshire Crematorium on Monday 6th April 2020 at 3pm. Donations in Joyce's memory to The Donkey Sanctuary or Dogs Trust Newbury c/o R C Smallbone Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury, RG14 6AE.
Published in Newbury Today on Apr. 9, 2020