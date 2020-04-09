|
|
CROUCHER Ken sadly passed away at home on 30th March 2020 aged 85 years. A dearly loved husband of Annie, much loved step dad to Tracey and adored grandad to Sam and Ellie. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Private cremation due to corona virus restrictions, family flowers only. Donations if desired can be made to Thames Valley Air Ambulance via www.abwalker.co.uk. All enquiries to A.B Walker, 40 The Broadway, Thatcham RG19 3HP Tel: 01635 873672
Published in Newbury Today on Apr. 9, 2020