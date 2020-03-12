|
CSALA Ferenc Lajos (Frank). On 28th February 2020 Frank passed away at the Royal Berkshire Hospital Reading aged 83 years. he will be missed by all his Family and friends. Funeral service to take place in the Oak Room at Sheepdrove Lambourn on Friday 20th March at 10.30am followed by burial in the Woodland Burial Ground. Family flowers only, but donations if desired for the West Berks Food Bank may be made via Frank's Tribute page at www.wbfd.co.uk, alternatively, cheques may be sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury Berkshire RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635 43355
Published in Newbury Today on Mar. 12, 2020