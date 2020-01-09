|
CUMMINGS Stephen., On 16th December 2019 Steve passed away at home, aged 64 years. Funeral service at West Berkshire Crematorium on Friday 10th January at 2.15pm. No flowers please but donations to benefit the residents of Audrey Needham House may be made via Steve's Tribute page at www.wbfd.co.uk, alternatively, cheques payable to A2 Dominion Group may be sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635 43355
Published in Newbury Today on Jan. 9, 2020