CURTIS. Ray, passed away peacefully on 8th April 2019, aged 84 years. Much loved Dad of Georgina, loving Bubba of Mimi. Ray will be greatly missed by all family and friends. Funeral service to be held at West Berkshire Crematorium on Friday 26th April at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Ray for Cancer Research UK can be made via www.abwalker.co.uk. Enquiries to A.B. Walker, 40 The Broadway, Thatcham. RG19 3HP Tel: 01635 873672
Published in Newbury Today on June 3, 2019
