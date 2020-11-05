Home

CUTHILL Ian, (born Christopher) on 28th March 1947 passed away peacefully at West Berkshire Community Hospital, Thatcham 23rd October. Loving husband of 52 years to Beth. Devoted Father to Allan and Stewart, loving Grandfather to Lauren and William and Brother to Ewan, Jim and Irene. The family would like to thank all the staff at the West Berkshire Community Hospital for their loving care of Ian. Any donations to West Berkshire Community Hospital Rainbow Rooms (Newbury Cancer Care)
Published in Newbury Today on Nov. 5, 2020
