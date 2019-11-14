|
DAVIDSON Terence William, known as Terry, sadly passed away on 29th October at home, aged 78 years. Loving dad to Pip, Jeff and Chris, father in law to Sasha, and a loving grandfather. Funeral service to take place at West Berkshire Crematorium on 5th December at 14.15pm. No flowers please but donations in Terry's memory can be made to Hampshire Hospital Foundation Trust and sent c/o Camp Hopson Funerals, 90 West Street, Newbury, Berkshire, RG14 1HA.
Published in Newbury Today on Nov. 14, 2019