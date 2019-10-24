|
|
Davies, James passed away peacefully at home on 18th October 2019, aged 97 years. Loving husband to the late Mabel and father to Mark and Cheryl. He will be sadly missed by all family and friends. Funeral service to take place at Thatcham Cemetery chapel on Tuesday 5th November 2019 at 10:30am. Family flowers only please with donations if desired to Cancer Research c/o Thatcham Funeralcare, Churchgate, The Broadway, Thatcham, RG19 3HX. Tel: 01635 868444
Published in Newbury Today on Oct. 24, 2019