DAVIS Douglas Arthur John passed away peacefully on the 17th September in hospital. Much loved husband of Patricia, loving Father to Andrew, Martyn and Averil, loving Father in law, Grandad (Das) and Great Granddad, he will be deeply missed by all those that knew him. Funeral to take place on 22nd October 1.00pm at West Berkshire Crematorium, due to the current restrictions this will be by invite only. Family flowers only however donations in Douglas's memory can be made to Rainbow Rooms c/o Camp Hopson Funerals.
Published in Newbury Today on Oct. 1, 2020
