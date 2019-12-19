|
DAY Joy. Suddenly passed away on 7th December 2019, aged 70 years. Beloved wife of Keith, much loved mother and grandmother, she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Service of Thanksgiving for Joy's life will be held at St Michael and All Angels Church Enborne on Monday 23rd December at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance may be made online via Joy's Tribute Page at www.wbfd.co.uk or cheques sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635 43355
Published in Newbury Today on Dec. 19, 2019