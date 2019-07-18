|
DOBSON Ronald on 6th July 2019 aged 96 years, sadly passed away peacefully in the John Radcliffe Hospital. Much loved partner to Joan and father to Valerie, Terry, the late Pauline and daughter-in-law Gill. Grandad to Simon, Matthew, Victoria, Nathan and Daniel and six great grandchildren. He will be sadly missed by all. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired can be made to The British Heart Foundation. Funeral Service to take place at St. James Church Leckhampstead on Thursday 25th July 2019 at 1:30pm.
Published in Newbury Today on July 18, 2019