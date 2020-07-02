|
DYER Rosemary (Rose) Passed away on 4th June 2020 at Home aged 79 years. She will be dearly missed by all her family and friends. Private Family Funeral service to take at West Berkshire Crematorium on Thursday 16th July 2020 at 2.00pm.A Memorial will be announced at a later date. Family flowers only but donations if desired for Thames Valley Air Ambulance may be made via Rosemary's Tribute Page at www.wbfd.co.uk or cheques sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury Berkshire RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635 43355
Published in Newbury Today on July 2, 2020