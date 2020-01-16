|
|
EDEN Therese, passed away peacefully at Willows Edge Care Home on 2nd January 2020, aged 97 years. She was much loved and will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. The Funeral service will be held at West Berkshire Crematorium on Thursday 23rd January at 4.00pm. Please wear bright clothing. No flowers please but donations if desired to the Alzheimer's Society or Willows Edge may be made via Therese's Tribute Page at www.wbfd.co.uk or cheques sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635 43355
Published in Newbury Today on Jan. 16, 2020