EDWARDS Colin of Minal, passed away unexpectedly on 8th March 2020 aged 73 years. Very much loved Husband of Cilla, devoted Dad to Lucie and Simon also Grandad, Brother, Brother in Law and friend to many. A small private service will take place today, Thursday 26th March at Holy Cross Church, Ramsbury followed by burial. A full service is not possible at the moment, but a Thanksgiving Service in his honour will be announced at a later date. Enquiries c/o Claridge Funeral Service, Parade Mews, The Parade, Marlborough. SN8 1NE. Telephone 01672 511836.
Published in Newbury Today on Mar. 26, 2020
