Edwards Sylvia sadly passed away 21st June aged 101 years. Much loved mother to Malcolm and Patricia. Nan to Graham and the late Rebecca. Great Nan to Matthew and Willliam. Great Great Nan to Theodore. Nan in Law to Sarah. Step Mum to Lynn and Alan. Step Nan to James, Nathan and Hayley. Step Great Nan to Louie, Layla and Bonnie. She will be sadly missed by the family. Family flowers only. Donations if required to Thames Valley Air Ambulance. Thatcham Funeralcare 01635 868444
Published in Newbury Today on July 2, 2020