ELCOCK June died peacefully at Great Western Hospital, Swindon on 7th October, aged 93. Beloved wife of the late Norman and much loved Mum, Grannie and Great-Grannie. Funeral service to take place at St. Mary's Church, Speen at 2pm on Friday 8th November. Family flowers only please. Donations in her memory gratefully received for West Berkshire Community Hospital League of Friends (cheques payable to WBCH League of Friends) which may be taken to the service or sent to Camp Hopson Funeral Directors, 90 West Street, Newbury RG14 1HA
Published in Newbury Today on Oct. 24, 2019