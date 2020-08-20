Home

ELLIOTT Charles Edward 14/11/1931 - 08/08/2020 Charlie passed away suddenly but peacefully at home aged 88 years. Much loved husband of the late Nora Elliott, dad to Karen and the late Mark, Father in Law to Graham and Granddad to Claire and Matthew. Will be loved and missed always. Funeral Service to be held at St Marys Church, Thatcham followed by Cremation at West Berkshire Crematorium on Tuesday 25th August at midday. Flowers welcome or Donations to British Heart Foundation. Enquiries Thatcham Funeralcare 01635 868444
Published in Newbury Today on Aug. 20, 2020
