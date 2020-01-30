|
EMMENS on 16th January Ann passed away peacefully in her sleep aged 84. A loving wife to the late Douglas. Dearly loved mother of Martin, loving mother-in-law to Tina, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service to be held at West Berkshire Crematorium on Thursday 13th February at 2.00 p.m. Family flowers only please but donations in her memory to Parkinson's UK c/o R C Smallbone, Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury. RG14 6AE.
Published in Newbury Today on Jan. 30, 2020