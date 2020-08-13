|
|
ETHERIDGE Brian John (Monty) sadly passed away at home on 27th June 2020 aged 64 years. A wonderful and loving man who will be deeply missed by his family and many friends. His funeral service will be held at West Berkshire Crematorium on Monday 24th August 2020. We regret that attendance must be limited in these difficult times. The funeral procession will be travelling via Elizabeth Avenue/Valley Road at 3pm and Pipers Way at 3:35pm for anyone who wishes to pay their respects to Monty on his final journey, please meet at the green at either location. Family flowers only please. Charitable donation's in Monty's memory can be made to The Injured Jockey Fund and/or The Racehorse Sanctuary c/o Turner Brothers Funeral Directors, ?15 Hampton Road, Newbury, RG14 6DB.
Published in Newbury Today on Aug. 13, 2020