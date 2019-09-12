Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for EVANS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EVANS

Add a Memory
EVANS Obituary
EVANS (Nee Saunders) Mair Ellis passed peacefully on 7th September 2019 aged 87. Devoted and loving mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service to be held at West Berkshire Crematorium on Wednesday 18th September at 12.45pm. Family flowers only; kind donations in Mair's memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Society c/o Thatcham Funeralcare, Churchgate, The Broadway, Thatcham, RG19 3HX. Tel 01635 868444
Published in Newbury Today on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.