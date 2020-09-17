|
EVANS, Christine (nee Butson). Passed away peacefully at Falkland Grange Care Home on 8th September aged 72 years following a brave battle with cancer. Loving partner to Alan, much loved mother to Georgina and Gillian and grandmother to Sophia, Molly, Aria and Lucy. Due to current restrictions a private funeral will take place on Thursday 24th September. No flowers please. Donations to Sue Ryder, c/o R C Smallbone, 37 Pound Street, Newbury, RG14 6AE.
Published in Newbury Today on Sept. 17, 2020