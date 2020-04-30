Home

FENWICK Sandra passed away peacefully at home on 21st April 2020 aged 65. Devoted wife to Bob, much loved mother to the late Craig and mother-in-law to Jodie, loving Grandma to Oliver and Amelia. Sandra will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Private family funeral but donations in her memory to Thames Valley Air Ambulance and Daisy's Dreams will be much appreciated and may be made via www.abwalker.co.uk. All enquiries to A B Walker, 40 The Broadway, Thatcham RG19 3HP. Tel: 01635 873672
Published in Newbury Today on Apr. 30, 2020
