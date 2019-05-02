|
FISH John Michael known as 'Parts' passed away peacefully in Basingstoke Hospital on Sunday 21st April 2019 aged 61. Brother of Gary, Brother-in-law to Donna and Uncle to Toby, Ben and Charlie. A lovely man who will be sadly missed. Funeral service at West Berkshire Crematorium on Friday 10th May at 12:45pm. Family flowers only, donations to Dementia UK may be sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury Berkshire RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635-43355
Published in Newbury Today on May 2, 2019