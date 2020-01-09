Home

FISH Susanne. It is with great sadness that the family of Susanne Fish announces her passing after a well-fought seven year battle with cancer, aged 71 on 10 December 2019, at West Berkshire Community Hospital. Susanne was born 7 July 1948 in Great Dunmow, Essex. As a much-loved and beautiful; mother, sister, aunt and friend, she will be greatly missed and remembered fondly for her love of art, architecture, gardens, animals and travel. A service is being held at West Berkshire Crematorium on Thursday 16 January at 2pm. All are welcome. If you wish to make a charitable donation, please do so to Newbury Cancer Care.
Published in Newbury Today on Jan. 9, 2020
