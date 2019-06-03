FISHER Eric Charles Peacefully passed away on 31st March 2019 aged 94 years. Eric and his beloved late wife Beryl gave their family all such a wonderful and loving upbringing. They were always kind, supportive, considerate and appreciated everything life had given them both. Their friends, from many generations, have been so fantastic, particularly with the help they have given to Eric after Beryl passed away 2 years ago. Eric was so well looked after by Basingstoke Hospital in his last days and he was surrounded by family as he quietly slipped away. Funeral Service to be held on Wednesday 17th April at 2.15pm at West Berkshire Crematorium and we, as Eric's family, would love to see all of his friends followed by refreshments at Thatcham CC. Fittingly a sporting venue for a true Thatcham sportsman." Family flowers only, any donations for Eric's memory can be made to the Rosemary Appeal c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury Berkshire RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635-43355 Published in Newbury Today on June 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary