Forsey David passed away on 28th December 2019 aged 86 years whilst enjoying his garden and caring for his fish. He will be greatly missed by all his loving family, friends and those he served with in the Royal Navy. Funeral service to be held on Friday 7th February at St Michaels and All Angels Church, Enborne at 11.30am followed by burial at Acorn Ridge Natural Burial Ground. All flowers welcome. Donations if desired, made payable to the Vernon Monument Project va www.vernon-monument.org.uk/donate
Published in Newbury Today on Jan. 16, 2020