Fraser, Ian Kenneth Simon. Passed away peacefully, aged 92, on 9th June, at the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro. Beloved husband of Susan, loving father to Andrew, Gordon and Alison and much loved stepdad to Katrina. Grandfather to five and to three great grandchildren, Papa to three grandchildren. Funeral on Thursday 27th June at Penmount Crematorium Truro, at 2.30pm. Funeral Directors W J Beswetherick & Sons Ltd Tel: 01872 274021 No flowers, Donations to Cornwall Air Ambulance
Published in Newbury Today on June 20, 2019
