FUTCHER on 14th June Stuart passed peacefully away at home aged 56 years. Loving husband of Jenny and a loving brother of Susan and Derrick. Brother in law of John, Anne, Jane, Colin, Julie, Brian, Jill and Martin. Uncle of Sarah, Leanne, Ben, Matthew, Jack and Charlie, great uncle of Noah, Harrison and Harlow. No longer in our lives to share but in our hearts you're always there. Private cremation to take place but donations in his memory if desired are for Sue Ryder c/o R. C. Smallbone, Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury, RG14 6AE.
Published in Newbury Today on June 25, 2020