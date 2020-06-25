Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for FUTCHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FUTCHER

Add a Memory
FUTCHER Obituary
FUTCHER on 14th June Stuart passed peacefully away at home aged 56 years. Loving husband of Jenny and a loving brother of Susan and Derrick. Brother in law of John, Anne, Jane, Colin, Julie, Brian, Jill and Martin. Uncle of Sarah, Leanne, Ben, Matthew, Jack and Charlie, great uncle of Noah, Harrison and Harlow. No longer in our lives to share but in our hearts you're always there. Private cremation to take place but donations in his memory if desired are for Sue Ryder c/o R. C. Smallbone, Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury, RG14 6AE.
Published in Newbury Today on June 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -