GARNER. Esme passed away peacefully on the 10th of April after a long battle with COPD. Much loved wife of Roy, dearly loved and greatly missed by her son Nigel, daughter Julie and son-in-law John. Also by her brother Roy, sister-in-law Jean and all family and friends in the UK and NZ. The Funeral will take place at St Mary's Church Thatcham at 1pm on 9th May. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the British Lung Foundation c/o Thatcham Funeralcare, Churchgate, Thatcham. RG19 3HX
Published in Newbury Today on Apr. 25, 2019
