Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gauntlett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gauntlett

Obituary Condolences

Gauntlett Obituary
Gauntlett, Christopher John, aged 72 died peacefully in The Great Western Hospital after a short illness, on Wednesday 3rd April 2019. His immediate family were at his bedside and are grateful that he is now at rest. Thanksgiving service will take place at St Michael's Church, Little Bedwyn on Thursday 2nd May at 2.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Brighter Futures Radiotherapy Appeal c/o Dianne Mackinder Funeral Service, Wagon Yard, Marlborough, SN8 1LH. Tel (01672) 512444
Published in Newbury Today on June 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.