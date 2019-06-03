|
|
Gauntlett, Christopher John, aged 72 died peacefully in The Great Western Hospital after a short illness, on Wednesday 3rd April 2019. His immediate family were at his bedside and are grateful that he is now at rest. Thanksgiving service will take place at St Michael's Church, Little Bedwyn on Thursday 2nd May at 2.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Brighter Futures Radiotherapy Appeal c/o Dianne Mackinder Funeral Service, Wagon Yard, Marlborough, SN8 1LH. Tel (01672) 512444
Published in Newbury Today on June 3, 2019