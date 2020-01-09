Home

GODDEN David, passed away peacefully at home on 31st December 2019, aged 78 years. Wonderful husband to Valerie, loving Dad to Kim, Nick and Nigel. Funeral service at West Berkshire Crematorium on Monday 20th January at 12.00 noon. No flowers please but donations if desired for the British Heart Foundation or the British Lung Foundation may be made via David's Tribute page at www.wbfd.co.uk, alternatively, cheques may be sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635 43355
Published in Newbury Today on Jan. 9, 2020
