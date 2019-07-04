|
|
Golding. Raymond George formerly of Bucklebury. Passed away suddenly but peacefully at his home in Teignmouth on June 24th, aged 92 years. Ever loving husband of the late Barbara and treasured dad to Jan and Sharon, beloved grandad to Chloe and father-in-law to Sean and Martin. His funeral service will take place at Teignmouth Baptist Church on Wednesday July 10th 2019 at 1.30pm followed by burial at Teignmouth Cemetery. Family flowers only please with donations going to Teignmouth Baptist Church via retiring collection after the service or direct to Caz Denning, Funeral Director, JH Way Funeral Service, 1 Pellow Arcade, Teignmouth TQ14 8EB
Published in Newbury Today on July 4, 2019