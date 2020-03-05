Home

GOODMAN on Tuesday 25th February Grace passed peacefully away aged 93. A devoted wife to the late Jack, loving mother to Valerie, John, Paul, Shirley, Chris and Lee and an amazing nan and great-nan. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service to take place at West Berkshire Crematorium on Friday 20th March at 1.00 p.m. Family flowers only please but donations in her memory if desired are for Dementia UK c/o R C Smallbone Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury, RG14 6AE.
Published in Newbury Today on Mar. 5, 2020
