GOWLETT Michael John, formerly of Highclere, passed away peacefully at St Michaels Hospice on 4th December aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of Pauline, much loved dad and grandad of Derek, Graham and Max. Will be sadly missed by all family and friends. Funeral service to take place at St Michaels All Angels, Highclere on 23rd December at 2.00pm followed by a cremation at West Berkshire Crematorium. Flowers welcome Donations if desired will be given to St Michaels Hospice c/o John Stewart Funeral Directors 18 The Brittox, Devizes, SN10 1AJ. 01380729459
Published in Newbury Today on Dec. 12, 2019