Gray, Patricia (Pat) passed away peacefully on 26th December 2019 aged 78 years. A loving wife to the late Peter, a much loved Mother to Jeff and Debbie, Sister, Mother-in-law and Aunt. Pat will be sorely missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service to take place at West Berkshire Crematorium on Thursday 23rd January 2020 at 2pm. No black clothing to be worn, bright colours only. Family flowers only please with donations if desired to Hampshire Hospitals Charity c/o Thatcham Funeralcare, Churchgate, The Broadway, Thatcham, RG19 3HX. Tel: 01635 868444
Published in Newbury Today on Jan. 9, 2020